Assam Govt Declares Holiday For Madhavdev Tithi On Sept 15 Instead Of Sept 14

The Assam government on Monday informed that instead of September 14 (Wednesday), the holiday on account of “Tithi of Sri Sri Madhavdev” will be given on September 15 (Thursday).
This was informed in a corrigendum issued on Monday.
This holiday commemorates the death anniversary of an important 16th century Assamese saint-reformer.
Mahapurusha Madhavdeva, a loyal disciple of Srimanta Sankaradeva, started as a sakta worshipper. He was later converted to Ekasarana Dharma by Sankardev and became his most prominent disciple.
Madhavdeva has authored two significant Vaishnavite scriptures, namely, the Naamghosha and the Bhakti Ratnawali. The vaishnavite saint also scribed more than 150 Borgeets.
Likewise his predecessor Srimanta Sankaradeva, Madhavdeva has made immense contribution towards development of the Assamese culture.