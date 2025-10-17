Assam Govt. Declares Local Holiday In Kamrup (M) On October 21 For Diwali

In a directive issued by the Governor of Assam, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared Tuesday, October 21, as a local holiday in observance of Diwali.

Under the National Industrial (NI) Act, all state government offices and educational institutions in the district will remain closed for the day.

The notification also extends the holiday to financial institutions, invoking Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This legislative provision, combined with guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs, permits the suspension of business on recognised holidays.

All officials and institutions have been duly informed to ensure preparedness for the district-wide holiday. Residents and institutions may refer to the General Administration Department’s official website or contact them via their official email for more information.

This initiative aims to make Diwali a special occasion for government staff, offering financial relief and allowing employees to plan their festive expenditures in advance.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across the country.

