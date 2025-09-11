Assam Govt Declares Paid Holiday on Sept 22 for BTC Polls

The Assam government has declared September 22, 2025, as a paid holiday across multiple sectors in view of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The order will apply to all factories, plantations (including tea plantations), shops and commercial establishments, establishments of amusements, contractors’ establishments, firms, industries, workshops, commercial and business establishments, and banking institutions across the state.

A notification issued by the state government's Labour Welfare Department read, “In pursuance of the letter received from Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, General Administration Department vide e-file No: 295075/25 dtd. 04-09-2025 the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare the 22nd September, 2025 as a Paid Holiday on account of Bodoland Territorial Council Election, 2025."

The notification further added that the holiday has been declared “to enable the workers/employees to cast their votes in five (5) districts of Assam, namely – Kokrajhar, Baksa, Udalguri, Chirang and Tamulpur.”

