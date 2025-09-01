BJP Releases Second List of Candidates for BTC Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, fielding nominees in two more constituencies.
According to the fresh list, Ajoy Kumar Ray has been named as the party’s candidate for the 19-Thuribari constituency in Chirang district, while Ridip Kumar Deka will contest from the 24-Mushalpur constituency in Baksa district.
The announcement was made through an official notification signed by BJP general secretary and MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma. The decision was finalised in the meeting of the State Election Committee, with BJP state president Dilip Saikia formally releasing the names of the two candidates.
With this, the BJP’s tally of candidates for the BTC polls has now gone up to 30. The party had earlier declared names for 28 constituencies. In comparison, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), and Congress have all announced candidates for all 40 constituencies.
The timing of the BJP’s announcement is significant, as September 2 (Tuesday) marks the last date for filing nominations. Both newly announced candidates — Ajoy Kumar Ray and Ridip Kumar Deka — are set to submit their nomination papers on the final day.