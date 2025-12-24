Assam Govt Delivers 1.45 Lakh Jobs; CM Sarma Announces 3% Quota for Tea Community

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that his government has far exceeded its commitment of providing one lakh government jobs, with a total of 1,45,664 appointments set to be completed so far.

Speaking at an official appointment distribution programme, the Chief Minister said that while the government had initially promised one lakh jobs, 1,45,449 candidates have already been appointed, and with 215 appointment letters issued today, the cumulative figure has reached 1,45,664.

“Such a massive recruitment drive was unimaginable earlier,” Sarma said, asserting that the scale of employment generation under the present government is unprecedented in Assam’s history.

3% Reservation for Tea Community Reiterated

The Chief Minister also made a major announcement for the tea garden community, stating that the government has ensured 3 per cent reservation for the community in government jobs.

He said the reservation will apply to Grade I and Grade II services, and the same 3 per cent quota will continue every year, including in the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

“Children from tea garden families will rise to become APS and ACS officers,” the Chief Minister said, underlining the government’s commitment to social inclusion.

Medical Seats Expansion Highlighted

Taking a swipe at the previous Congress government, Sarma said that Assam had only six medical seats during their tenure.

“Under our government, the number has increased to 30, and next year, 14 more medical seats will be added,” he announced.

The Chief Minister said these steps reflect the government’s focus on employment generation, education, and equitable representation across communities in Assam.

