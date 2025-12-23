Two Killed in Karbi Anglong Violence; Assam CM Says Keeping Close Watch

Violence linked to protests over the eviction of non-tribals in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district escalated sharply on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and triggering fresh tension across the area.

According to reports, one of the victims has been identified as Tinkhu Timung. The second victim, Suraj Dey, reportedly died after miscreants set a shop on fire while he was still inside. Incidents of arson and clashes were reported from several locations, particularly around the Kheroni market area, as the situation spiralled out of control.

With tension continuing to mount, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is personally keeping a close watch on developments in West Karbi Anglong. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister said on X, “I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest.”

He also announced that additional security forces would be deployed in Kheroni to bring the situation under control. “We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue,” CM Sarma said, while extending condolences to the families of the victims and assuring government support.

I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest.



Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani tomorrow to maintain peace. We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 23, 2025

As law and order further deteriorated, the Army was called in to assist the civil administration. Sources said Army columns are expected to reach the violence-hit areas by Wednesday morning.

The latest flare-up was reported on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu concluded talks with protesters. During the meeting, January 3 was fixed for a tripartite discussion involving the Chief Minister and Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts are governed by the KAAC, an autonomous body formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Protests intensified earlier this week after demonstrators allegedly set fire to Ronghang’s ancestral home.

The agitation, led by members of the Karbi community, centres on demands for the eviction of non-tribals from Professional Village Grazing Reserve (PVGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands, which are protected government lands. As the demands remained unresolved, a group of protesters has been on an indefinite hunger strike since December 6.

The situation worsened on Monday after hunger strikers were reportedly taken to a hospital in Guwahati, triggering violent reactions that have since pushed the region into a state of heightened unrest.

