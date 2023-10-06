Assam Govt Deploys 2 Senior Officers to Evacuate Stranded Students in Sikkim

On the other hand, Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang extended his appreciation to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), and the selfless volunteers who have displayed an exemplary level of humanity and dedication in the hour of need.

He also visited several areas around Singtam and Rangpo earlier today. In the company of concerned officials, he conducted a thorough assessment of the damages inflicted by the disaster. He also interacted with numerous victims who have been relocated to various accommodations, made inquiries about their well-being, and personally assured them of every possible support from the state government. Relief materials were also distributed to aid the affected individuals and families.