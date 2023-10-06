Assam Youth Reportedly Goes Missing in Flood-Hit Sikkim

In a tragic incident, a youth from Assam has reportedly gone missing in the flash floods that have ravaged Sikkim.
As per sources, the missing youth has been identified as Hiren Deuri (29).
According to information received, on October 2, Hiren had gone from Gangtok to visit Lachung. He has been untraceable since he arrived at Lachung.
On the other hand, his family members stated that his phone number was also switched off since he went missing.
Sources said that the youth had been residing in Guwahati for work purpose.
Family members of Hiren Deuri have appealed to any person receiving any information about the missing boy to contact 9854445580.