Assam Govt Directs to Verify 15th Finance Commission Schemes Amid Financial Irregularities

In response to allegations of financial irregularities in Morigaon district, the Assam government has directed all district commissioners to conduct inspections and verify schemes funded under the 15th Finance Commission.
The order was issued on Friday by Dr. JB Ekka, Principal Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, following a directive from Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.
Principal Secretary Ekka stated, "In order to ensure that the schemes taken up under the 15th Finance Commission are implemented as per approved plan and estimates, it has been decided that, henceforth, all the schemes under the 15th Finance Commission will be inspected/verified by the respective District Commissioners for the period w.e.f. 2021-22 upto 2023-24."
"After verification is complete, the district commissioners shall submit detailed verification reports to the Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat and Rural Development Department for perusal and appraisal. This order comes into force with immediate effect," said the government order.
The directive comes after Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar raised concerns about financial anomalies in Morigaon district in the Assam Assembly on Friday.