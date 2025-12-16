Assam Govt Dismisses ACS Officer Sukanya Bora Over MPLADS Irregularities

The Assam government has dismissed ACS officer Sukanya Bora from service after a departmental inquiry found her guilty of serious misconduct and financial irregularities in the implementation of MPLADS projects in Kamrup district.

Advertisment

The dismissal order was issued by the Department of Personnel (Personnel-A), Assam Secretariat, under the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, following the completion of disciplinary proceedings initiated in 2023.

Sukanya Bora, who was serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kamrup (Metro) at the time of the alleged irregularities, was chargesheeted based on a report of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell concerning MPLADS works sanctioned under Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan during 2021–22 and 2022–23.

A total of 12 charges were framed against the officer, including abuse of official position, misappropriation of government funds, submission of forged documents, false certification of project completion, and possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to the inquiry report submitted by Aruna Rajoria, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, eight charges were proved, three were not proved, and one charge was partially proved.

The inquiry found that several MPLADS projects were either not executed or only partially completed, yet completion certificates showing 100 per cent completion were signed and funds were released without physical verification of the works. The officer was also found to have handed over signed cheques and bank documents to a private contractor who was not part of the Construction Committees, in violation of prescribed guidelines.

The report further noted that forged invoices and bills were submitted, cash withdrawals were made from project accounts, and that the officer admitted to signing blank cheques. Statements of witnesses also indicated that official MPLADS files were taken out of the district office and certain documents were allegedly removed or altered.

On the issue of assets, the inquiry partially established that Sukanya Bora was in possession of movable and immovable properties, including multiple vehicles, which were not fully reflected in her property returns, raising concerns of disproportionate assets.

After examining the inquiry report and the representation submitted by the officer, the Disciplinary Authority rejected her defence, observing that the misconduct amounted to grave administrative and financial violations.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), which was consulted in the matter, concurred with the proposal to impose the penalty of dismissal.

Accordingly, the Governor of Assam ordered the dismissal of Smti. Sukanya Bora, ACS, from service with immediate effect under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964. The order also stated that during her period of suspension, she would be entitled only to the subsistence allowance already paid.

The dismissal order was signed by M. S. Manivannan, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department.

Also Read: Guwahati: ACS Sukanya Borah Granted Bail in MPLAD Scam