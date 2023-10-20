Assam Govt Distributes Financial Grant to 181 Surrendered NLFB Cadres

The Assam Government on Friday distributed a financial grant of Rs 2 lakhs each to 181 former cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) in order to enable them to reintegrate into the society.
The event was held at the Madhabdeb International Auditorium in Guwahati’s Panjabari.
Notably, the NLFB cadres had laid down arms in the month of July 2021. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the former cadres joining the mainstream and said that they must utilize the rehabilitation support for self-employment opportunities and also undertake various skill development programs offered by the State.
CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro took to platform X and wrote, “The visionary leadership of our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji has brought an end to the dark decades of violence in BTR. Today, a sustained peace reigns across our region and BTR is steadfastly advancing towards peace and progress.”
“I also take this opportunity to laud the NLFB's decision of shunning violence & embracing the path of peace,” he wrote.
Among other dignitaries present at the ceremony were MLA Shri Lawrence Islary, EM Shri Ranjit Basumatary, Assam DGP GP Singh, Shri Biswajit Pegu, Secretary, Home & Political Dept (IAS)., Govt of Assam, ADGP, SB & STF, Shri Hiren Chandra Nath, Dr Ravi Kota, IAS and several dignitaries.