Assam Govt Distributes Fixed Deposit Certificates of Rs 4 Lakh To 1182 Surrendered Adivasi Cadres
In the ceremony of financial grant distribution, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed fixed deposit certificates of Rs 4 lakh each to 1182 surrendered cadres of Assam’s five Adivasi extremist groups, as well as three factions for their rehabilitation.
Earlier on July 6, 2023, the 1182 cadres of the five Adivasi extremist groups of Assam along with three factions namely Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), ACMA factional group, All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), AANLA factional group, Bircha Commando Force (BCF), BCF factional group, Adivasi Peoples’ Army (APA) and Santhal Tiger Force (STF) formally laid down their arms before the chief minister of Assam in a ceremonial function held at the International Auditorium, Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.
There are around 125 cadres in AANLA, 453 in ACMA, 124 in APA, 340 in BCF and 140 in STF.
The five Adivasi organizations laid down 304 sophisticated arms and 1460 rounds of ammunition including 7-AK series rifles, 20- .303 rifles, 4- SLRs, 4-Carbines, 2-G3 Rifles, 1-Insas Rifle, 1-LMG, 124-Pistols, 30- Semi Automatic Rifles, 20- Grenades, 10- IED, 2KG-RDX and 2.5 KG-TNT.
Notably, these Adivasi extremist organizations surrendered before the Government on January 24, 2012 and later on signed the agreement of Suspension of Operation (SoO) on October 4, 2016. Since the signing of SoO agreement, several rounds of talks were held between these groups and the state government and subsequently on September 15, 2022, the Adivasi Accord was signed between these groups and the Government of India and the Government of Assam.
After signing of Adivasi Accord and in pursuance of clause 3 of the Accord, on May 22, 2023, the government of Assam constituted a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council and the oath taking ceremony of the members of the council was also held on July 6, 2023 in the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Today’s meeting was organized by Home Department to the Government of Assam and Special Branch of Assam Police.
The meeting started with the welcome speech by Dr. Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Deptt.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event as the Chief Guest. The meeting was also attended by the senior officials from the Government of Assam and members of Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.