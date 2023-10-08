Assam Govt Distributes Fixed Deposit Certificates of Rs 4 Lakh To 1182 Surrendered Adivasi Cadres

Notably, these Adivasi extremist organizations surrendered before the Government on January 24, 2012 and later on signed the agreement of Suspension of Operation (SoO) on October 4, 2016. Since the signing of SoO agreement, several rounds of talks were held between these groups and the state government and subsequently on September 15, 2022, the Adivasi Accord was signed between these groups and the Government of India and the Government of Assam.