Assam Govt Donates Rs 2 Lakh to Brother of Deceased Cop Junmoni Rabha

On behalf of the Assam government, state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita donated Rs 2 lakhs to Karuna Rabha, brother of late sub-inspector Morikolong (SI) Junmoni Rabha at Healthcity Hospital for his treatment.
According to Healthcity Hospital, Karuna Rabha has been undergoing medical treatment at the said hospital since June 27, 2023, due to various health related issues.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Healthcity Hospital PRO said, “Karuna is a diabetic patient and has been undergoing treatment at our hospital mainly for his hepatic disorder complicacies. He is also a patient of Chronic Liver Disease (CLD).”
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing their probe into the mysterious death of Morikolong Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.
Earlier, the family members of Junmoni Rabha have demanded proper investigation into the death of the official.
It may be mentioned that Junmoni Rabha, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police, who was embroiled in various controversies, was killed in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The mishap took place on May 16 wherein the vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37.
Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge. Local police reached the scene and rushed the SI to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical attention but doctors declared her dead on arrival.