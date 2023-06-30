Kedarnath Pilgrims from Assam Stranded in Uttarakhand Due To Landslide

In a video shared by one of the stranded Assam pilgrim, a lady said, “We were heading to Badrinath from Kedarnath when a landslide triggered by heavy rain washed away part of a key highway at Chamoli leaving all the pilgrims stranded since yesterday. We spent the entire night on road. We are nearby 25 people or may be more than that from Assam who have gathered here. We have nothing to eat or drink. Our conditions are extremely worrisome. I request the people of Assam willing to visit Uttarakhand to change their plans for at least a week as conditions are not suitable.”