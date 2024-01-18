Assam: School Principal Trapped Red-Handed on Bribery Charges in Nagaon

A school principal was trapped and arrested red-handed while accepting bribe in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.
Reportedly, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption alleging that Principal (In-charge) of Kaoimari Higher Secondary School in Nagaon had demanded Rs. 3,000 as bribe from the complainant for getting his service book updated and for issuing the order for time scale increment.
The principal has been identified as Bulbul Choudhury. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against Choudhury.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the directorate at the Kaoimari Higher Secondary School where Bulbul Choudhury was nabbed in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs 1500 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Finding sufficient evidence against the school principal, he has been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case.