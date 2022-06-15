Assam: Govt Employee Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Wednesday arrested a government employee on bribery charges in Assam’s Cachar districti.

Madan Singha, Senior Account Assistant working at the office of Treasury officer in Cachar, was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000.

It is learned that the bribe was demanded for processing of commutation loan of the complainant, who is a retired public servant.

Taking to Twitter, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh informed,” Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red handed Sh Madan Singha, Senior Account Assistant O/O Treasury officer, Cachar in his office receiving bribe of Rs 10000. The bribe was demanded for processing of commutation loan of the complainant, who is a retired public servant.”