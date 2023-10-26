Assam Govt Employees Barred From Bigamy Without Prior Approval

No employee of the Assam government can enter into second a marriage without the prior consent of the state government from now on.
This was announced by IAS Niraj Verma, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam in an order issued on Thursday.
According to the order, a hefty fine has to be paid by any employee who disobeys the constituted rules and practices bigamy. The accused also has to face a departmental inquiry.
Not only this, if necessary the retirement rule may also be applicable, the order stated.
The order read, "No Government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the Government, notwithstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him."