Not Dowry or Bigamy, Assam Woman Hands Over Husband To Police For Stealing Cow

All didn’t go well with a thief whose wife handed him over to police for stealing a cow from Nagaon’s Bebejia pathar locality on Saturday.
According to sources, the cow thief identified as Arshadul Haque along with his accomplice Biki Ali had stolen a cow from Bebejia Pathar and then sold it in Nagaon’s Samuguri area.
Later, after coming to know about the theft incident, the wife of the accused Arshadul Haque had alerted the villagers about the criminal activity committed by Arshadul and his partner in crime Biki.
Accordingly, both the culprits were apprehended by the locals and handed them over to the Assam police.
With the holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha approaching, incidents of cattle theft have surged in the Northeastern region.
Three days back, acting on specific tip-off, troops of BSF Meghalaya rescued 36 cattle from the International border of West & East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya in the wee hours, which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.
The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.
In a press statement, the BSF Meghalaya claimed that they have enhanced vigil on the International border in view of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Zuha since the demand of cattle in Bangladesh increased to its peak prior to Eid celebration.