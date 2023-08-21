Assam Govt Employees Declare 2-Day Strike on August 22 & 23

The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association (AAGNPSEA) declared a two-day strike on August 22 and 23 to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and cancel the National Pension Scheme (NPS), reports emerged on Monday.
The president of the association, Achyutananda Hazarika said, “Pension is a service, and the main aim of it is to benefit the retired government employees so that they can have a respectable life. The NPS has been implemented in the state since 2005, and we have been organizing various programmes against this pension system. Already, five other states in the country have restored the OPS. Just like the other states, the Assam government should restore the OPS. But the government has been responding to our demands. All government employees of the state government have been complaining that the NPS has not been working for their benefit and restoring the OPS so that they can lead a secured retired life.”
“A joint meeting of 55 organization including teachers, employees, and other organizations, was held on July 9 where it was decided that a strike would be organized on August 22 and 23. We will be submitting a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister through every district commissioner’s office,” he said.
Hazarika further informed that their strike was supported by various organizations, mainly the All Assam Heads of the Department Ministerial Officers’ Association, the All Assam District Administration Employees Association, the All Assam Transport Employees Association, the All Assam Primary Teachers Association, the Northeast railway Mazdoor Union, the State Employees Federation, the Joint Council of Trade Unions, the All Assam High School Teacher Association, the University Employees Association and others.