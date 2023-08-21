Assam Govt Employees Declare 2-Day Strike on August 22 & 23

The president of the association, Achyutananda Hazarika said, “Pension is a service, and the main aim of it is to benefit the retired government employees so that they can have a respectable life. The NPS has been implemented in the state since 2005, and we have been organizing various programmes against this pension system. Already, five other states in the country have restored the OPS. Just like the other states, the Assam government should restore the OPS. But the government has been responding to our demands. All government employees of the state government have been complaining that the NPS has not been working for their benefit and restoring the OPS so that they can lead a secured retired life.”