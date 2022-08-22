Teachers Demand Revival of Old Pension Scheme in Assam's Bajali

A section of teachers staged protest against the new pension scheme in Assam’s Bajali district on Monday.

According to sources, the teachers of Patacharkuchi Vidyapith HS School protested for two hours to demand restoration of old Pension scheme.

The protesting teachers refrained from attending classes which as a result hampered normal functioning of classes in the educational institution.

As many as 27 teaching and non-teaching staff joined the protest.

The new pension scheme as per the directives of the central committee has stirred protest in many states of the country.

The New Pension Scheme was implemented on April, 2004.