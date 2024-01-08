Assam: Govt Employees, Middleman Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested red-handed three government employees and one middleman on bribery charges in separate traps laid across different locations on Monday.
In the first trap of the day, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption nabbed a Block Development Officer (BDO) of the Chamaria Development Block in Assam’s Kamrup district.
A complaint was received alleging that Dipta Kantha Chamuah, the BDO of Chamaria Development Block in conspiracy with Bhaskarjyoti Dutta, a Computer Assistant of the same office had demanded Rs. 61,000 as bribe from the complainant as a reward for payment of bills for works completed by the complainant.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servants.
Accordingly, a trap was laid earlier today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the office of the BDO where Dipta Kantha Chamuah was caught red handed in his office chamber, immediately after he accepted Rs. 8,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. On the other hand, Bhaskarjyoti Dutta has also been apprehended for conspiring in the bribery case.
In the second incident, a complaint was received at the Directorate alleging that Lot Mandal Rajiv Saikia in the office of the Circle Officer, Bihpuria Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur district had demanded Rs. 12,000 as bribe from the complainant for mutation related works of the complainant. Later on, he reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 9,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Bihpuria Revenue Circle where Dibyajyoti Deuri, a middleman was caught in a shop near the office in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 6,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
In the same trap operation, Lot Mandal Rajiv Saikia of Bihpuria Revenue Circle was also apprehended for demanding the bribe and accepting it through the middleman, in conspiracy with him.
In both cases, the tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the apprehended persons and seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servants and the middleman have been arrested. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway in both cases.