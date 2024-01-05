Two Assam Govt Employees Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

Continuing their crusade against corrupt government officials, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested red-handed two state government employees on bribery charges in two separate traps laid on Friday.
According to reports, in the first trap, an employee of the Samaria Revenue Circle in Assam’s Kamrup district was nabbed while accepting the demanded bribe at his office.
The officer has been identified as Supervisor Kanungo Pradip Kalita, sources informed. He had reportedly demanded bribe from the complainant for correction of name in a patta.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Anti-Corruption cell at the office of the Samaria Revenue Circle where Kalita was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs. 3,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
In the second trap, the District Agricultural Officer of Goalpara was nabbed on alleged bribery charges, reports said.
The officer has been identified as Budheswar Das. He had accepted Rs 20,000 as bribe for releasing the bills of the complainant.
The tainted money has been recovered from the two officer’s possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway into the matter.