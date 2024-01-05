Two Assam Govt Employees Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

In the second trap, the District Agricultural Officer of Goalpara was nabbed on alleged bribery charges, reports said.

The officer has been identified as Budheswar Das. He had accepted Rs 20,000 as bribe for releasing the bills of the complainant.

The tainted money has been recovered from the two officer’s possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway into the matter.