Assam Govt Employees To Get Salaries Ahead of Durga Puja

The Assam government has decided to pay the salaries of its employees from September 29 onwards ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

The decision was taken as there are continuous holidays from October 2.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “To ensure unhindered celebration during upcoming Puja season by State Govt employees, we've decided to start paying salaries from 29 Sept onwards, since there are continuous holidays from Oct 2. This is in appreciation of their commitment & dedication. We care for our employees!”