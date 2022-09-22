Nagaland: Niuland To Come Under ILP From Oct 1

The district of Niuland in Nagaland will come under the purview of Inner Line Permit (ILP) from October 1, 2022.

This was notified by the State Home Department, Political Branch that every non-indigenous person entering the Niuland district will be required to obtain an ILP in the same manner it is required while entering the ILP area of the state.

According to the notification, all non-indigenous person who have settled or entered Niuland which was previously not covered under ILP, before the day of this notification and on or after November 21, 1979, when the area of Niuland was constituted as Tribal belt vide Land Revenue Department Notification No.LR/2-118/76 dated 21/11/1979, shall be required to obtain ILP in the same mode and manner and under the same condition as mentioned above within 90 days from the date of issue of this notification on September 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the non-indigenous people who have settled or entered the district which was hitherto not covered under ILP prior to November 21, 1979, and has been continuously, will be exempted along with their direct descendants, from the requirements of having an ILP.