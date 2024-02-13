Assam Govt Extends Local Holiday on ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’ in Biswanath

A local holiday has been announced in the Biswanath district of Assam on February 14 (Wednesday) on the occasion of ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’, a festival of the Mishing community.
This is in addition to the 10 districts where a local holiday was already announced last year concerning the festival.
Earlier on December 4, 2023, the Assam Government had announced Ali-Aye-Ligang as a local holiday in 10 districts of the state including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli and Charaideo, the notification read.
An official notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Government of Assam said that a holiday has also been declared under the jurisdiction Biswanath district.
In regard to this, all state government offices and educational institutions within the jurisdiction of these districts will remain closed on account of the holiday.
The government notification read, “In continuation to this Department's earlier Notification vide No. 222764/8 dated:4-12-2023 the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare Local holiday on 14th February, 2024 within the jurisdiction of Biswanath District also in addition to other 10 (ten) District viz. Dhemaji, North-Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli & Charaideo where Local holiday was already declared in connection with celebration of upcoming "ALI-AYE-LIGANG" on 14-02-2024.”
“All State Govt. offices, educational institutions etc. within the jurisdiction of above 11 (eleven) nos. of Districts will remain closed on 14th February, 2024 on account of this holiday,” the notification further read.