Assam Govt Extends Local Holiday on ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’ in Biswanath

The government notification read, “In continuation to this Department's earlier Notification vide No. 222764/8 dated:4-12-2023 the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare Local holiday on 14th February, 2024 within the jurisdiction of Biswanath District also in addition to other 10 (ten) District viz. Dhemaji, North-Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli & Charaideo where Local holiday was already declared in connection with celebration of upcoming "ALI-AYE-LIGANG" on 14-02-2024.”