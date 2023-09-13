Assam Govt Forms 5-Member Committee to Draft Appropriate Legislation to Ban Polygamy

As the Assam Government is gearing up to present a bill in the state assembly by December to outlaw polygamy, the Governor of Assam on Wednesday constituted a five-member Committee to draft an appropriate legislation for banning Polygamy and other related issues such as tackling inter religious marriage by false identity, the role of ‘Kaji’ in the matter of child marriage etc.
Devajit Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, will preside over the five-member committee.
The other members of the committee are Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, Assam’s Senior Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli, Assam’s Legal Remembrancer and Secretary, Judicial Department Romen Baruah and Assam’s Secretary, Home and Political Department Biswajit Pegu (Member Secretary of the committee).
As per the order, the committee will take suggestions received into considerations; the committee will go through the three petitions which are in opposition to the legislation, If necessary, the committee will personally hear those who are not in support of the legislation to know their viewpoints.
Further, the committee may meet the Chairman, Law Commission in this regard.
The committee has been directed to submit its draft legislation within a period of 45 days from the date of the notification.
Earlier, the state administration had sought public feedback on the proposed legislation and received a substantial response.
Following which the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that the legislative proposal is on track to be finalized within the next 45 days.
A total of 149 suggestions were submitted, demonstrating strong public engagement with the issue. Impressively, 146 of these recommendations were in favor of the bill, indicating robust public support for the ban on marrying multiple spouses. However, three organizations expressed their opposition to the proposed law.