Legislative Proposal To Ban Polygamy to be Finalized Within 45 Days

The Assam Government is gearing up to present a bill in the state assembly by December to outlaw polygamy. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that the legislative proposal is on track to be finalized within the next 45 days.
The state administration had sought public feedback on the proposed legislation and received a substantial response.
A total of 149 suggestions were submitted, demonstrating strong public engagement with the issue. Impressively, 146 of these recommendations were in favor of the bill, indicating robust public support for the ban on marrying multiple spouses. However, three organizations expressed their opposition to the proposed law.
Addressing a BJP ally parties meeting in Tinsukia, Chief Minister Sarma shared, "A legal committee was established to assess the feasibility of the state government's authority to ban polygamy, and we have received positive feedback on this front."