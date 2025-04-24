Assam Govt Grants ₹5L Aid, CM Warns of Legal Action on Pro-Pakistan Acts

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a financial compensation of ₹5 lakh for each bereaved family.

Advertisment

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Assam Public Service Commission building, where CM Sarma also strongly criticized Pakistan-based terror groups allegedly responsible for the attack.

Strongly condemning Pakistan’s role in the attack, CM Sarma expressed Assam’s full support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to eradicate terrorism from India. He also extended support for any future action that may be taken by the Centre against Pakistan in this regard.

Additionally, the Chief Minister mentioned the arrest of Dhing constituency AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam on charges of sedition. He stated that some individuals are attempting to divert attention from Pakistan’s involvement and are indirectly supporting it. The controversial statements made by Aminul Islam have triggered public outrage in Assam, and the police have taken legal action accordingly. CM Sarma expressed confidence that the judiciary would take appropriate steps in this matter.

CM Sarma also warned divisive forces within the state that any form of support for Pakistan—be it through social media posts or otherwise—will not be tolerated. Direct or indirect support for such activities will result in legal action.

Centenary Celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

On another note, the Chief Minister shared updates on the centenary celebrations of legendary singer CM Bhupen Hazarika. He informed that he had recently met Prime Minister Modi and extended an invitation to attend the year-long birth centenary celebrations. PM Modi appreciated the initiative and shared suggestions on how the program could be executed. CM Sarma confirmed that PM Modi has promised to attend the main event on September 8. Chief Ministers from the Northeast have also been invited to join the celebrations. He added that a proposal has been sent to the Finance Minister and the Reserve Bank of India for the issuance of a commemorative coin in CM Hazarika’s name.

Major Infrastructure Projects Finalized

The Chief Minister also spoke about two key projects that were finalized during his recent visit to New Delhi. One of them is the Guwahati Ring Road Project, with a total estimated cost of ₹7,500 crore. As part of this, a bridge will be constructed between Narengi and Kuruwa. The Assam Government will bear 50% of the land acquisition cost, contributing over ₹1,000 crore, while the Central Government will fund ₹3,000 crore.

The second major project is the inauguration of India’s first bio-refinery at Numaligarh, which will produce ethanol from bamboo. The foundation stone for this ₹4,200 crore project was laid by PM Modi in 2019, and the inauguration will take place on September 8 during his visit to Assam.

CM Sarma also commented on the upcoming fertilizer project at Namrup. The new project, to be named Assam Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited, will cost ₹10,600 crore, with Assam Government contributing 40% equity. Other stakeholders include BVFCL (11%), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (13%), National Fertilizers Limited, and OIL (18%). This will function alongside the existing BVFCL plant, as the Centre has decided not to shut it down. The new unit will produce 12.6 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer annually, and the tender process will begin this September. A decision on whether to merge the two units will be taken in 5–6 years.

On the Advantage Assam front, CM Sarma said that a ₹50,000 crore MoU was signed with the Adani Group during the summit. Work on the new airport and aero-city will begin in October, with an investment of ₹10,000 crore. Adani also plans to invest the remaining ₹40,000 crore in other infrastructure projects, including a ₹25,000 crore greenfield highway between Guwahati and Silchar. Approvals for the Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel project are also in progress. According to CM Sarma, development projects worth ₹1 lakh crore will commence in Assam before December.

Probe into MP’s Suspected Foreign Links

CM Sarma also addressed a sensitive issue involving an unnamed MP from Assam who reportedly visited the Attari border and later traveled to Nepal without obtaining official permissions from the State or Central Governments.

During the visit, ISI activity in the region was reportedly high. Investigations have revealed that the MP’s spouse allegedly received a salary from Pakistan for nearly three years, with additional attempts made to offer her employment again despite no formal requirement.

A full report on this matter is expected to be submitted by investigating agencies by September. CM Sarma refrained from naming the MP but confirmed that the individual will be questioned between June and July.

Also Read: Post-Pahalgam: PM To Launch Over 13,000 Cr Projects In Bihar, In His First Public Event