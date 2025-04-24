Post-Pahalgam: PM To Launch Over 13,000 Cr Projects In Bihar, In His First Public Event

Just two days after the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bihar. In his first public event after terror attacks shook the country, PM Modi addressed Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and gram sabhas across the country from Bihar’s Madhubani district.

The PM will also inaugurate a host of projects worth about Rs. 13,500 crore.

PM Modi began his address to the gathering by asking everyone present to pay tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack with a few minutes of silence.

The PM said that he wants the world to know that India will identify and punish every terrorist. Adding further, Modi said everyone involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers,” Modi said in English, addressing the gathering in Madhubani, Bihar.

Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs. 13,500 crores

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a multitude of infrastructure and welfare projects worth nearly Rs 13,500 crore, according to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The function marks the 32nd year since the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in 1992. This amendment provided constitutional status to panchayats as rural self-government bodies.

According to media reports, the Prime Minister’s Office apprised Modi’s plan to flag off the Amrit Bharat Express and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail in Bihar as part of the day’s events.

Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025 will be presented during the PM event. The awards include the Climate Action Special Panchayat Award (CASPA), the Atma Nirbhar Panchayat Special Award (ANPSA), and the Panchayat Kshamta Nirman Sarvottam Sansthan Puraskar (PKNSSP), as per reports.

Even after grand preparations for the event organised on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, all kinds of celebrations were cancelled in the wake of a terror attack.

This event comes a day after Indian announced strong measures against Pakistan, which include suspending the Indus Water Treaty and shutting the Attar Border checkpost in Punjab's Amritsar.

Opposition Criticises PM

The RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and Congress have criticised Modi for the inauguration of development projects and attending an election rally.

Criticising the timing of the Prime Minister's visit, the Bihar Congress highlighted on X--"Leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi has cut short his US trip and returned to Delhi. Meanwhile, Modi ji will hold an election rally in Bihar today! The nation is in mourning, yet the Prime Minister is campaigning!"