Assam Govt. Grants Special Casual Leave for 65th Bodo Sahitya Sabha Conference

The Government of Assam has announced special casual leave on January 9 and January 10, 2026, for government employees and teachers who will attend the 65th Annual Conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha as official delegates.

The decision was issued through a notification by the General Administration Department and approved by the competent authority. The three-day literary conference is scheduled to be held from January 9 to January 11, 2026, at Thengphakhri Fwthar, Bariaogaon in Bijni, under the Chirang district of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The notification was digitally signed by Bubul Gekiharu, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, confirming the state’s support for participation in the significant cultural and literary event of the Bodo community.

For information and necessary action, copies of the order have been forwarded to the Chief Secretary of Assam, the Commissioner and Secretary of the General Administration Department, the Office of the Chief Minister, and all District and Co-District Commissioners, along with Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) across the state.

The Director of Information and Public Relations has been instructed to ensure wide publicity of the announcement. A copy has also been sent to the General Secretary of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, referring to their previous communication requesting support for the conference.

The move highlights the Assam government’s continued recognition of the cultural and literary significance of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and its contribution to preserving and promoting indigenous language, literature, and heritage.

