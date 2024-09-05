Assam Govt Greenlights 39 New Sub-Districts, Functioning Starts from Oct 2

In a bid to enhance grassroots governance, the Assam Cabinet has approved the operationalization of 39 sub-districts in the first phase, scheduled from October 2 to October 8, 2024.
The 39 sub-districts approved for each district by the cabinet are as follows:
Kamrup Metro - Dispur, Demoria, North Guwahati, Jalukbari
Darrang - Sipajhar, Dalgaon
Morigaon - Jagiroad, Lahorighat
Hojai - Lumding
Sonitpur- Dhekiajuli, Noduar
Dibrugarh - Khuwang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia
Charaideo - Mohmara
Karimganj - Patharkandi, Ramkrishna Nagar
Dhubri - Bilasipara, Golakganj
Bongaigaon - Abhayapuri
Kampur - Rangia
Nagaon - Kaliabor, Roha
Biswanath - Gohpur, Behali
Lakhimpur - Dhakuakhana
Dhemaji - Jonai
Tinsukia - Margherita, Sadiya, Doom Dooma
Sivasagar - Nazira, Demow
Jorhat - Titabor
Golaghat - Bokakhat, Sarupathar, Dergaon
Cachar - Lakhipur
Goalpara - Goalpara West
This initiative aims to streamline citizen-centric administration at the local level. The Cabinet also sanctioned the finalization of the headquarters for these sub-districts, ensuring they are centrally located for better accessibility. Each sub-district will be headed by an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), supported by two Assistant Commissioners.
Additionally, the Cabinet has given its approval for the creation of a new Circle and sub-district in Behali, further strengthening administrative efficiency in the region.