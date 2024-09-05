Assam

Assam Govt Greenlights 39 New Sub-Districts, Functioning Starts from Oct 2

The Cabinet has given its approval for the creation of a new Circle and sub-district in Behali, further strengthening administrative efficiency in the region.
In a bid to enhance grassroots governance, the Assam Cabinet has approved the operationalization of 39 sub-districts in the first phase, scheduled from October 2 to October 8, 2024.

The 39 sub-districts approved for each district by the cabinet are as follows:

Kamrup Metro - Dispur, Demoria, North Guwahati, Jalukbari

Darrang - Sipajhar, Dalgaon

Morigaon - Jagiroad, Lahorighat

Hojai - Lumding

Sonitpur- Dhekiajuli, Noduar

Dibrugarh - Khuwang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia

Charaideo - Mohmara

Karimganj - Patharkandi, Ramkrishna Nagar

Dhubri - Bilasipara, Golakganj

Bongaigaon - Abhayapuri

Kampur - Rangia

Nagaon - Kaliabor, Roha

Biswanath - Gohpur, Behali

Lakhimpur - Dhakuakhana

Dhemaji - Jonai

Tinsukia - Margherita, Sadiya, Doom Dooma

Sivasagar - Nazira, Demow

Jorhat - Titabor

Golaghat - Bokakhat, Sarupathar, Dergaon

Cachar - Lakhipur

Goalpara - Goalpara West

This initiative aims to streamline citizen-centric administration at the local level. The Cabinet also sanctioned the finalization of the headquarters for these sub-districts, ensuring they are centrally located for better accessibility. Each sub-district will be headed by an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), supported by two Assistant Commissioners.

Additionally, the Cabinet has given its approval for the creation of a new Circle and sub-district in Behali, further strengthening administrative efficiency in the region.

