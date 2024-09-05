Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 213 Cr Development Projects for Lakhimpur

The Assam Cabinet made significant strides in regional development by approving a series of high-impact projects worth Rs 213 crore for the Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.
These initiatives are set to enhance infrastructure, education, and cultural preservation across the district’s Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), reflecting the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.
In the Ronganadi LAC, the Cabinet greenlit two major infrastructure projects. The first is the construction of the Dejoo Kimin road, which will stretch 34.728 kilometers connecting NH-15 at Harmutty through Phulbari, Dhekiajuli, and Santipur, with an investment of ₹27.45 crore.
This road is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the region. Additionally, an ₹25.75 crore project was approved for the construction of a road cum embankment on the left bank of the Dikrong River, covering 18.400 kilometres from NH 15 at Bahanibari to Sissapathar Bridge Approach. This project aims to bolster flood protection and transportation infrastructure.
Furthermore, the introduction of a Science stream at Laluk College will enhance educational opportunities for students in the area.
In Nowboicha LAC, a substantial ₹44.25 crore has been allocated for the construction of a 30-kilometer road linking Kharkhati Bridge to Sisapathar Bihpuria via Adi Elengi Satra. This road is expected to improve transportation and accessibility in the region.
The Cabinet also approved ₹24.99 crore for anti-erosion measures to safeguard Achera Kata, Gowalbari, Baligaon, Dafalakata, and Balibheta from the erosion of the Subansiri River, addressing a critical environmental concern.
The Lakhimpur LAC will see the development of an Auditorium Cum Guest House in Boginadi with an allocation of ₹15 crore. This facility aims to support cultural and administrative events in the area.
Additionally, a project costing ₹18.74 crore will improve road connectivity by constructing a 23.6-kilometer stretch from Moinapara Ataichuk to Gumnadi Pratapgarh, including NH 15 Boginadi to No.2 Tariyani Jengrai Garam Bazar Road.
In Dhakuakhana LAC, the upgradation of the Sub-Division Hospital to a District Civil Hospital has been approved with an investment of ₹11.55 crore.
This upgrade is expected to enhance healthcare services in the region. Additionally, the development of the Phat Bihu Cultural Complex will preserve and promote local cultural heritage.
For Bihpuria LAC, a ₹30 crore development project has been sanctioned for the Sri Sri Madhabdev Jonmo Khetra, a significant cultural and religious site.
Meanwhile, Behali LAC will benefit from two major projects: the Sri Sri Aniruddha Deb Janmo Khetra Development Project, with a ₹15 crore allocation, and the establishment of a Model Degree College in Bedeti, which aims to boost higher education in the region.