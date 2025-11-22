Assam Govt Held Meeting with AASU on Implementation of Clause 6 Safeguards of Accord

In a significant move to ensure constitutional safeguards for Assam’s indigenous and marginalized communities under Clause 6 of the historic Assam Accord, the Assam Government held discussions with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on 22 November. The meeting focused on implementing the recommendations of the high-level committee chaired by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, which had been constituted by the Central Government.

Nearly four decades after the Assam Accord, AASU and allied organisations had pushed the state government to implement all recommendations of the Biplab Sharma Commission aimed at securing constitutional protections for Assam’s indigenous and marginalised communities.

The discussion was presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. AASU had formally sent invitations to its President, Utpala Sharma, General Secretary Smiran Phukan, and Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya to attend. The meeting was scheduled for 6 PM at the Chief Minister’s office in Loksewa Bhawan, Dispur.

The retired Justice Biplab Sharma committee had submitted a report identifying 67 issues, of which 40 fell entirely under the Assam Government’s jurisdiction, 15 under the Central Government, and 12 under the joint purview of both state and central authorities.

Speaking on the matter, AASU advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya emphasised that the constitutional protections promised to Assam’s marginalised communities must be fully realised. He noted that the Assam Government had already conducted three rounds of discussion on 52 recommendations under its jurisdiction based on the commission’s report. Bhattacharya stressed that all decisions must be implemented promptly, and a monitoring committee led by Ministers Atul Bora, Piyush Hazarika, Ajanta Neog, and AASU representatives had been constituted to ensure effective execution.

“Our position is clear: we will be satisfied only when all recommendations of the Biplab Sharma Commission are implemented. Matters relating to the Assam Accord and NRC updation must also be resolved,” he said.

AASU President Utpal Sarma added that an action framework had been drawn for the 52 recommendations. He clarified that the monitoring committee would oversee implementation and reporting in consultation with departmental ministers. While most recommendations under the Assam Government’s purview were being executed, issues under the Central Government’s jurisdiction remained pending. AASU called for a tripartite discussion between the Centre, the State Government, and AASU, tentatively scheduled for December–January, to resolve these matters. Sharma further emphasised that issues related to language, land, and culture fall under state jurisdiction, while matters requiring Central Government intervention would be addressed in the tripartite talks.

Commenting on the historic significance, AASU General Secretary Smiran Phukan noted that after nearly four decades, the implementation of the Biplab Sharma Commission’s recommendations was finally gaining momentum. The organisation demanded that all decisions already taken by the Assam Government be implemented by February 2025. Discussions with the Central Government were expected to ensure the effective application of constitutional safeguards. Beyond the 52 recommendations, AASU also urged that all clauses of the Assam Accord be fully enforced.

Phukan further highlighted that during the Assam Movement in 1983, certain election-related incidents had been investigated by the Tiwari Commission. AASU urged the government to submit the Tiwari Commission report to the state assembly and additionally called for the parallel submission of the report of the privately constituted Mehta Commission by the Assam Liberation Fighters’ Association for legislative consideration.

This renewed push reflects AASU’s insistence that the state government take concrete steps to implement historic agreements and safeguard the rights of Assam’s indigenous and marginalised communities.

