Assam Govt Inks MoU to Set Up Automated Testing Stations Across State

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Assam Transport Department and Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) on Tuesday for the establishment of four Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across the state.
The automated testing stations will be operated under public-private partnership (PPP) mode and BOOT model using R&D from Spain.
This initiative is a first of its kind in India and is designed to usher in a safer and cleaner future for Assam. Further, this will help in reducing accidents and ensuring safer roads, monitoring and controlling vehicle pollution, and providing a comprehensive database.
Taking to platform X, Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya wrote, “Signed the MoU for the establishment of four Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across Assam, which will operate under PPP mode & BOOT model, a collaboration between ASTC/ Transport Dept, GoA & M/s ITEUVE INDIA Pvt. Ltd, in consortium with M/s Applus+ ITEUVE TECHNOLOGY S.L.U.”
“Under the able leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa, ASTC is undergoing a paradigm shift, reflecting its commitment to more sustainable and environmentally friendly operations in Assam, & towards a safer, cleaner, & sustainable transportation network,” he added.