Assam Govt Institutes Inquiry Commission After Firing That Killed 4

In view of the firing incident at Mukhrow under Jirikindging Police Station of West Karbi Anglong today, Government of Assam instituted a one man inquiry commission headed by a Retired Judge of High Court.

The inquiry commission has been mandated to inquire into the circumstances leading to the firing incident. The inquiry commission will submit its report within three month.

It may be noted that in the morning of 22 November, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS under West Karbi Anglong District. The incident reportedly took place when the Forest Party attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber. When the truck was stopped by the forest party personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence. In order to save their lives, the forest party resorted to firing. In the incident, three civilians and one forest guard died.