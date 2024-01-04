Assam Govt Introduces 3% Reservation for Tea Tribe, Adivasi Communities In Teacher Recruitment

The Assam government announced a commendable decision revealing plans to allocate a three percent reservation for the Tea Tribe and Adivasi communities in the ongoing teacher recruitment process.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu conveyed this significant move through a tweet on X, stating, "Pursuant to Govt OM, there will be 3% reservation for Tea Tribes and Adivasi Communities within the existing 27% quota for OBC/MOBC communities in the current Teacher recruitment under @SchoolEdnAssam."
Pegu shared a detailed notification outlining the implementation of this policy across all recruitment for Class III and Class IV positions, encompassing both teaching and non-teaching roles under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam.
This strategic decision aims to foster representation and active participation of the Tea Tribe and Adivasi communities in various facets of society.
By extending the reservation to both teaching and non-teaching staff, the government aspires to cultivate a more inclusive and diverse educational landscape.