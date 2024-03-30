Assam Govt Introduces Indigenous Languages as Medium of Instruction in Foundational Stage

In a move aimed at enhancing educational accessibility and cultural preservation, the Government of Assam, through the Department of School Education, has announced a significant initiative. Effective immediately, Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, and Deuri languages are designated as Mediums of Instruction (MoI) in the Foundational Stage.
This landmark decision is geared towards facilitating better learning experiences for students hailing from the Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, and Deuri speaking communities. By incorporating their native languages into the educational curriculum, the government aims to foster inclusivity and promote linguistic diversity within the state's educational system.
According to the notification issued by the Department of School Education, after completing the Foundational Stage, the instruction medium will transition to a regional language. This phased approach is designed to provide students with a seamless transition while ensuring the continued development of their linguistic skills.
The introduction of Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Dimasa, and Deuri languages as Mediums of Instruction marks a pivotal step towards empowering indigenous communities and preserving their cultural heritage within the educational framework of Assam. This initiative is expected to not only improve educational outcomes but also foster a sense of pride and identity among students belonging to these linguistic communities.