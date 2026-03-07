Assam Govt Introduces 'SHe-Box' to Track Sexual Harassment Cases

Aimed to strengthen workplace safety for women employees, the Assam government has decided to introduce the SHe-Box, short for Sexual Harassment Electronic Box, across all departments of the state administration.

The initiative will allow women employees to lodge complaints related to workplace harassment in a secure and confidential manner. Once implemented, the SHe-Box facility will be available in every department across the state.

To oversee the system, ACS officer Hemashri Hazarika, currently serving as the Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has been entrusted with the responsibility of acting as the Nodal Officer for SHe-Box. She will monitor the functioning of the platform and ensure that complaints are tracked and addressed appropriately.

The SHe Box system has been introduced to provide a safer channel for women employees who face harassment in their workplaces. Through the electronic platform, victims will be able to submit complaints without revealing their identity publicly.

The SHe-Box, , is an online complaint management system designed to track and address cases of sexual harassment at the workplace under the provisions of the POSH Act, 2013 (Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act). The platform allows complainants to directly register their grievances and follow the status of their complaints.