Doctors' Representative Body Writes to Assam CM Over Alleged Harassment of GMCH Woman Doctor

The Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI) has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, raising concern over the alleged mistreatment of a woman doctor by the principal of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital(GMCH).

In a detailed written complaint, a senior doctor has levelled serious allegations against the Principal and Chief Superintendent, Professor Achyut Baishya, describing a series of interactions that she claims left her distressed and uncomfortable.

She stated that after the independent Department of Clinical Psychology was formally set up, the Principal initially commended her for her work. However, she alleged that an incident soon followed that altered the professional equation. According to her, despite having already met him and being able to communicate easily within the hospital premises, he insisted that she visit his office in the college building. She said the request made her uneasy, prompting her to avoid the meeting, a decision she claims is supported by WhatsApp exchanges.

The doctor further pointed out that even after the department became functional, she was not immediately assigned the charge of Head of the Department (HoD). She said the issue required intervention from the Director of Medical Education, Dr Anup Barman, who later issued a formal notification appointing her to the post.

In her letter, she also recounted what she described as an inappropriate personal interaction. She alleged that the Principal asked her questions about where she lived and made a comment that she found unsettling. According to her account, he told her to call him when she was “completely free and alone,” adding that he would come over. She said the remark left her shocked, but she chose to respond diplomatically, explaining that she was always engaged with interns and patients. She added that, given his position as her superior, she felt unsure about how to confront what she perceived as an unwelcome comment.

She further stated that at a later point, he mentioned that as HoD, she could approach him at any time and that his office was always open to her. In light of the earlier exchange, she said this statement deepened her discomfort.

The doctor claimed that these experiences caused significant mental strain, which she subsequently reported to the Director of Medical Education. She also alleged that her efforts to strengthen the department, including initiating academic programmes and inviting faculty members, were repeatedly stalled, delaying its academic progress.

In a letter dated February 17, 2026, the society expressed solidarity with the complainant, a clinical psychologist and Vice-President of CPSI’s North East Zone. The organisation condemned what it described as workplace harassment and inappropriate administrative action against a woman professional.

CPSI, a registered national body representing clinical psychologists in India, stated that it works to promote ethical practice and professional standards in the field of clinical psychology. In the letter, the society said that clinical psychologists regularly work with individuals in crisis and follow the guidelines laid down under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) norms.

The Principal reportedly cited NMC norms, stating that one clinical psychologist must remain in the Department of Psychiatry, an interpretation the doctor described as incorrect, given that a separate department had already been established.

She stated that she single-handedly trained 57 interns under the department, each paying Rs 8,000 to GMCH, and initiated correspondence with NIMHANS for a Memorandum of Understanding to introduce certificate courses.

The organisation termed the alleged behaviour as a serious matter involving a senior professional and a woman colleague. It urged the Chief Minister to personally intervene and ensure that appropriate steps are taken to address the issue.

“We stand together to support justice,” the letter stated, adding that resolving such matters is important not only for the individual concerned but also for the dignity of the profession and the safety of women in the workplace.

“When I sought clarification, the Principal was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation and stated that my colleagues were against me,” she wrote.

She added that both the Commissioner to the Government, Siddhartha Singh, and the then Director of Medical Education, Dr Anup Kr Barman, expressed surprise and concern over the development, describing it as a grave injustice to her and to the department.