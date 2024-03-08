Assam Govt Invites YouTubers with 100K+ Subscribers for Empanelment with DIPR

The Assam government has extended an invitation to renowned YouTubers with a subscriber base of 100K or more to submit proposals for empanelment with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations. According to a notification issued by the Directorate, a request for proposal (RFP) has been initiated to engage popular and reputable YouTubers based in Assam.
The RFP document, available for download from the Directorate's website https://dipr.assam.gov.in starting from 10:00 AM on March 8, 2024, outlines the scope and criteria for empanelment. Prospective candidates are required to submit their proposals in hard copy to the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relation, Assam, no later than 1:00 PM on March 22, 2024.
Furthermore, the notification specifies that those meeting the technical qualifications outlined in the RFP will subsequently be invited to submit financial bids. The date for the submission of financial bids will be communicated at a later stage.
This initiative aims to harness the influence and reach of prominent YouTubers in Assam to enhance communication and public relations efforts of the state government.
Objective
To reach out to a wider targeted population and enhance citizen engagement to a higher level by undertaking public engagement for a meaningful public participation for formulation of public policy, DIPR, Assam proposes to empanel YouTubers.
The YouTubers will be required to provide services at every stage of the campaign -from discovering the right mix of content based on the campaign objectives, assisting with content creation and media planning & execution, to analyzing and reporting on a campaign’s success.
Why YouTube?
YouTube is often considered the best medium to promote videos compared to other social media platforms for several reasons:
Specialization in Video Content: YouTube is primarily a platform for video content, so users go there specifically to watch videos. This makes it an ideal platform for promoting video content as it reaches an audience already interested in watching videos.
Searchability: YouTube's search functionality is robust, allowing users to easily find videos on topics they are interested in. This makes it easier for our content creators to reach their target audience based on search queries and keywords.
Longevity of Content: Videos on YouTube have a longer lifespan compared to other social media platforms, where content can quickly get buried in users' feeds. YouTube videos continue to attract views and engagement over time, providing a more sustained promotional impact.
Monetization Opportunities: YouTube offers various monetization options for our content creators, such as ads, memberships, and merchandise sales, providing additional incentives for promoting our content on their platform.
Audience Engagement: YouTube's comment section and community features facilitate engagement between creators and viewers, fostering a sense of community around the content. This interaction will help promoting videos through word-ofmouth recommendations and social sharing.
Scope of Work
The scope of work will include, but not be limited to, following:
i) Understanding the Brief, Target Audience & Markets as well as the timelines for deliverables.
ii) Post Campaign Analysis Report as per the requirement of DIPR, Assam that will include, but not limited to, following a) The YouTubers to coordinate with DIPR, Assam for reporting format to be submitted post-completion of the campaign including analytics on the demography/geography of the audience reached.
iii) DIPR to identify the right mix of YouTubers from different fields like travel, lifestyle, tourism, rural life etc.
A notification for the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Empanelment of YouTube with DIPR ASSAM shared below