Assam Govt Invites YouTubers with 100K+ Subscribers for Empanelment with DIPR

Objective

To reach out to a wider targeted population and enhance citizen engagement to a higher level by undertaking public engagement for a meaningful public participation for formulation of public policy, DIPR, Assam proposes to empanel YouTubers.

The YouTubers will be required to provide services at every stage of the campaign -from discovering the right mix of content based on the campaign objectives, assisting with content creation and media planning & execution, to analyzing and reporting on a campaign’s success.