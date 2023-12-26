PM Modi's YouTube Channel Hits 20 Million Subscribers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel reached 20 million (2 crore) subscribers on Tuesday.
With this, PM Modi has become the first World Leader who has achieved the mark of having 2 crore subscribers on his personal YouTube channel.
The Prime Minister now leads other global and Indian contemporaries by a long distance. His channel leads the pack in terms of subscribers, video views and quality of videos being posted by political leaders on YouTube with 4.5 Billion (450 crore) video views.
The second most followed global leader is former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora, with 6.4 million subscribers, which is slightly less than one-third of the subscribers of the Narendra Modi YouTube channel. Steadily following behind is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with 1.1 million.
Narendra Modi's YouTube channel, both in terms of views and subscribers, has far surpassed the YouTube channels of his global contemporaries.
Narendra Modi's YouTube channel dominance mirrors his political dominance in the country and abroad.
The number of views and subscribers on the Narendra Modi YouTube channel far surpasses those of other Indian political leaders and parties' channels by a significant margin.