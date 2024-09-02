Nijut Moina Scheme (Asoni): Online Apply, Eligibility and Official Website

In August 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme (MMNM), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting girls’ education and combating child marriage in the state. Announced during the Annual Budget for the 2024-25 financial year, the scheme is designed to provide financial grants to 10 lakh girls, covering their education from higher secondary through to post-graduation.
The primary objectives of the MMNM Scheme are to increase enrollment in higher education, reduce dropout rates, and end the practice of child marriage. Eligible girls will receive financial support based on their academic level, with benefits available from Class Eleven up to Post-Graduation First Year. The scheme will help ensure that financial constraints do not hinder their educational pursuits, thereby promoting gender equality and contributing to socio-economic development in Assam.
This blog will explore the details of the MMNM Scheme, including eligibility criteria, benefits, application process, and required documentation. It aims to provide a comprehensive guide for prospective beneficiaries and their families to navigate this valuable opportunity.
The main objective of the scheme is to:
Encourage more girls to enroll in higher education.
Increase the number of girls in Assam who continue their studies after completing matriculation.
Reduce the dropout rate among girl students.
Improve the overall enrollment rate in education across the state.
End the practice of child marriage.
The incentive is available to all eligible girls living in Assam, regardless of their financial situation.
Married girls are not eligible, except for those pursuing postgraduate or B.Ed. courses.
Employed girls enrolled in a B.Ed. course through their job are not eligible.
Daughters of Ministers, MPs, and MLAs are not eligible for the Nijut Moina scheme.
Class Eleven: Eligible girl students receive ₹1,000 per month for up to 10 months, totaling ₹10,000 per year.
Graduation First Year (B.A./B.Sc/B.Com): Eligible students receive ₹1,250 per month for up to 10 months, totaling ₹12,500 per year.
Post-Graduation First Year (M.A./M.Sc/M.Com/B.Ed): Eligible students receive ₹2,500 per month for up to 10 months, totaling ₹25,000 per year.
No incentives during summer vacation or any break lasting more than one month.
For the 2024-25 academic session, benefits are available for only 10 months.
The scheme is inactive during June and July each year.
Financial assistance as an admission incentive is provided to girls enrolled in government and venture educational institutions for Higher Secondary First Year, Graduation First Year, and Post-Graduation First Year. Private institutions are excluded.
MMNM beneficiaries must maintain discipline, follow institute rules, attend classes regularly, respect school property, and behave respectfully. Misconduct will result in losing the benefits under MMNM.
Girls who receive a scooter through the Banikanta Kakati Award under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme are not eligible for this scheme unless they opt out of receiving the scooter.
The Mobility Grant Scheme for postgraduate students has been merged with the Nijut Moina Scheme; no separate Mobility Grant Scheme will exist going forward.
Students will complete a designated application form and submit it to the institutions where they are currently enrolled.
Students should make sure the information they provide is accurate and complete.
Registrars or Principals will collect and verify the application forms through their respective portals, then submit the correct data for automatic verification.
From the second year onward, no application is needed; a certificate from the head of the institution confirming the student's continued enrollment will be enough to receive benefits.
Each institution should appoint one or two teachers as nodal officers to manage the MMNM Scheme.
Guardians can decide whether or not their daughters should apply for the benefits under the scheme, as some may choose not to apply.
Payments will be made monthly to each eligible girl student's bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
To register for the Nijut Moina Scheme, you will need the following documents:
Aadhar Card
Bank Passbook
Residential Certificate
Mobile Number
Email ID
Electricity Bill (for address proof)
10th Pass Marksheet
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Income Certificate
Final Marksheet of the Previous Class
PAN Card
Passport Size Photo
Signature
Official link: Click here
