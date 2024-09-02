Nijut Moina Scheme (Asoni): Online Apply, Eligibility and Official Website

In August 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme (MMNM), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting girls’ education and combating child marriage in the state. Announced during the Annual Budget for the 2024-25 financial year, the scheme is designed to provide financial grants to 10 lakh girls, covering their education from higher secondary through to post-graduation.

The primary objectives of the MMNM Scheme are to increase enrollment in higher education, reduce dropout rates, and end the practice of child marriage. Eligible girls will receive financial support based on their academic level, with benefits available from Class Eleven up to Post-Graduation First Year. The scheme will help ensure that financial constraints do not hinder their educational pursuits, thereby promoting gender equality and contributing to socio-economic development in Assam.

This blog will explore the details of the MMNM Scheme, including eligibility criteria, benefits, application process, and required documentation. It aims to provide a comprehensive guide for prospective beneficiaries and their families to navigate this valuable opportunity.

Assam Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024

In August 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme (MMNM), a strategic initiative designed to empower girls through education and eradicate child marriage in the state by 2026. The scheme aims to support 10 lakh female students by providing financial grants that facilitate their education from higher secondary levels all the way to post-graduation. By removing financial barriers, the MMNM endeavors to ensure that young women can continue their academic pursuits, thereby promoting gender equality and fostering socio-economic growth in Assam.

Objectives of Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Scheme

The main objective of the scheme is to:

Encourage more girls to enroll in higher education.

Increase the number of girls in Assam who continue their studies after completing matriculation.

Reduce the dropout rate among girl students.

Improve the overall enrollment rate in education across the state.

End the practice of child marriage.

Eligibility Criteria

The incentive is available to all eligible girls living in Assam, regardless of their financial situation.

Married girls are not eligible, except for those pursuing postgraduate or B.Ed. courses.

Employed girls enrolled in a B.Ed. course through their job are not eligible.

Daughters of Ministers, MPs, and MLAs are not eligible for the Nijut Moina scheme.

Benefits of MMNM Scheme