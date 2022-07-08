Assam Govt Issues Guidelines On Animal Sacrifice During Eid

The government of Assam on Friday notified the deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) of all districts in the state to ensure that illegal sacrifice of animals during Eid does not take place.

The joint secretary to the government of Assam, KK Sharma, in a letter referred to a notification from the Animal Welfare Board of India under the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying of the government of India.

The letter directed stopping of illegal killing, sacrifice of cattle, calves, camels and other animals.

It read, “'With reference to the subject cited above, I am directed to enclose herewith a copy of letter No. 9 - 2/2019-20/PCA dated 7" June 2022, along with its enclosures, received from the Secretary, Animal Welfare Board of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India regarding stopping of illegal killing/sacrifice of Cows/Calves, Camels and other animals and taking action against the offenders for violation of Transport of Animals Rules on the occasion of Bakrid and request you kindly to look into the matter and take necessary action within your jurisdictional area accordingly.”

According to the notice, the ban is only on the illegal sacrifice and transportation of cattle and other animals and not a ban on sacrifices entirely.

It may be noted that Tripura government also issued guidelines ahead of Bakrid regarding animal sacrifices and transportation.