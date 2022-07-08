Assam Reports 294 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Assam on Friday reported 294 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,370. The positivity rate stood at 11.20 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 60 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 2,625 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (92), Kamrup Rural (42), Darrang (25), and Dibrugarh (18).

The two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro district.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,26,244 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,883. The recovery rate stood at 98.71 per cent.