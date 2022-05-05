Assam Govt Jobs: 23,000 Youths To Get Appointment Letters On May 14

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government will be fulfilling its poll promise of providing one lakh jobs to people in the government sector.
He said that the government will be distributing around 23,000 appointment letters to the Home, Health and Education Departments on May 14, 2022.
The recruitment process for various post are currently in different stages, he further said.
Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “We have already embarked on fulfilling our promise of providing one Lakh jobs in Govt. Recruitment processes for various posts are in different stages. To begin with, We will distribute 23000 appointment letters of Home, Health and Education Departments on 14 May,22.”
Providing one lakh jobs within a year was one of the key pre-poll promises of the ruling alliance comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) before the 2021 Assembly elections.
Earlier, while presenting the Budget for 2022-23 fiscal in March this year, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had said that the government had already hired 1,157 youths, while recruitment for 84,244 posts was in process and the remaining 14,599 posts will be filled up soon.
