Assam Govt Jobs: 23,000 Youths To Get Appointment Letters On May 14

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government will be fulfilling its poll promise of providing one lakh jobs to people in the government sector.

He said that the government will be distributing around 23,000 appointment letters to the Home, Health and Education Departments on May 14, 2022.

The recruitment process for various post are currently in different stages, he further said.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “We have already embarked on fulfilling our promise of providing one Lakh jobs in Govt. Recruitment processes for various posts are in different stages. To begin with, We will distribute 23000 appointment letters of Home, Health and Education Departments on 14 May,22.”