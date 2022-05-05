Guwahati Police Apprehend Fake 'Baba' In Jalukbari

Guwahati police have apprehended a fake baba in Jalukbari area on Thursday.

According to source, the accused person, identified as Zamir Hussain, allegedly attempted to siphon off Rs 2 lakh money from the complainant by providing fake treatment.

The complaint was lodged by one one Bipul Kalita.

Based on the complaint, Jalukbari police nabbed Hussain from near Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra Memorial in the area.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Guwahati: Fraudster Arrested For Duping People At GMCH