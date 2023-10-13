Assam Govt Launches Ceremonial Bicycle Distribution to Class IX Students

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the distribution of bicycles worth Rs 161 crores to meritorious students of class IX across the state on Friday.
The event was launched at a function held at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district earlier today. The bicycles have been distributed as part of CM's Special Scheme for students and provincialized schools.
A total of 3,69,454 meritorious Class IX students will receive bicycles under the scheme.
Under the scheme, CM Sarma distributed 12,484 bicycles to the students of Sonitpur district.
The chief minister, while speaking at the occasion said that from next year, free bicycles will be given to the students from Class VIII onwards. He said that the recruitment of teachers is going on and in the current year, 10,000 more teachers will be inducted.
He further asked students to pay attention to studies, get good results and become good human assets. The chief minister also asked them to pay respect to their parents to become good human beings.