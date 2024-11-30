Assam Govt Launches E-Kaksha, Aiding Remote Learning

In a groundbreaking move to enhance the state's education system, Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, officially launched the Mission Gyan's 'E-Kaksha' initiative on Saturday. This initiative aims to provide video-based lessons in Assamese for students from Class 1 to 10, delivered by experienced teachers.

Pegu emphasized that all lessons, from primary to secondary levels, would be available in video format in Assamese, with plans to expand to Bengali and other regional languages soon. The videos will be accessible via the YouTube channel “E Kaksha Assam” and the “Mission Gyan” mobile app, allowing students to learn from anywhere, even without internet access.

During the launch, the Education Minister presented certificates of appreciation to the teachers who contributed to creating these video lessons, recognizing their vital role in this innovative educational project.

"E Kaksha" has been developed by an NGO named Mission Gyan, with support from Assam's education department. Teachers have actively collaborated in preparing these lessons, which will soon be made available on a variety of platforms for greater accessibility.

Pegu highlighted that this initiative is designed to eliminate barriers to learning, particularly in remote areas. "Even if a teacher is absent, students can continue their lessons seamlessly using the E-Kaksha. The videos can also be downloaded for offline learning, ensuring that no student misses out, even if there is no internet connection," he said.

Inaugurated 1000 video lessons (e-contents) in Assamese language for students from Class I to X. These video lessons named ‘E-Kaksha’ shall be freely available in YouTube and Mission Gyan App.



‘E-Kaksha’ is a collaborative initiative between Samagra Shiksha Assam and Mission… pic.twitter.com/Xa34FsoJPp — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) November 30, 2024

Looking ahead, the initiative plans to extend its reach to Class 11 and 12 in the coming months. The Education Minister praised the teachers involved for their dedication and commitment, stating that their efforts would help ensure consistent and uninterrupted learning for students across the state.

The launch of the Mission Gyan's "E-Kaksha" marks a significant step forward in Assam's educational landscape, leveraging technology to bring high-quality education to the doorsteps of every student, regardless of their location.