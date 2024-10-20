Assam Govt Launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 to Protect Indigenous Land Rights

The Assam government has officially launched Mission Basundhara 3.0, the final phase of an initiative designed to protect the land rights of the state's indigenous population.
The launch took place on Sunday at the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizing that this initiative differs significantly from the Orunodoi scheme.
“While Orunodoi aims to benefit a broad base of individuals, Mission Basundhara 3.0 is focused on ensuring rightful ownership of land for the people of Assam. This initiative is dedicated to guaranteeing that only deserving individuals receive land pattas,” Chief Minister Sarma explained during the launch event.
To be eligible for benefits under Mission Basundhara 3.0 or to receive a land patta, applicants must provide proof of residency in Assam since 1951 or demonstrate that three generations of their family have lived in the state for 75 years.
However, the new phase introduces relaxed eligibility criteria for specific communities, including tea tribes, Adivasis, Gorkhas, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. Members of these communities can qualify by presenting refugee certificates issued before March 25, 1971.
Chief Minister Sarma also announced stringent measures to prevent unauthorized access to government land and its associated benefits. Notably, the initiative expands its support to tea, coffee, and rubber cultivators, allowing them to access benefits and financial aid.
“Previously, small tea growers utilized government land without ownership rights, which hindered their ability to secure financial assistance from banks. Now, under Mission Basundhara 3.0, these cultivators can apply for loans from financial institutions to boost production,” he said.
The settlement premium for coffee and rubber cultivation has been rationalized to Rs. 5,000 per bigha.
In a press briefing following the launch, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted ongoing land reforms in Assam, particularly the digitization of land records. He announced plans to introduce land passbooks in Assam, aiming to expedite this digitization process within one to two years.
The Chief Minister further advocated for the use of technology in making land documents more accessible, announcing the implementation of digital maps in land surveys.
“This will usher in a new era of digital development in land reforms,” Sarma added, underscoring the government’s commitment to modernizing land ownership processes and protecting the rights of indigenous communities.