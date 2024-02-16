Mission Basundhara 3.0 Launched In Assam | Key Points Of CM's Speech

He further urged the district commissioners to see weather other marginalised communities can be brought under this exemption.

The Assam CM said, "Land pattas will also be given out to institutions and cooperatives already occupying lands. We have decided to repeal the Bhoodan Gramdan Act. The lands which are left after giving out the land pattas will be converted into government lands. In the case of hilly regions and tea gardens, we have to work towards eradicating weak administration. We will ensure land pattas under specific rules to those who really do not have lands. After this if tea garden lands are sold to any organization, then it will attract a jail term of seven years and the land will come under the jurisdiction of the state government."